Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny man faces sentencing in June after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.
The Des Moines Register reports that 19-year-old Donault Logan also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to deliver.
Logan was the boyfriend of 17-year-old Mia Holmes, who was fatally shot on Aug. 3 at an extended-stay hotel where the couple lived. A police document said Logan was selling marijuana when he accidentally fired a handgun, and Holmes was struck in the chest. She and her unborn child both died.
