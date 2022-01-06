Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling more than 300,000 of doses of steroids and other drugs via the internet over about a three-year period.

Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to illegally deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone — a synthetic form of the male hormone testosterone — via the internet, Cedar Rapids-based federal prosecutors said in a news release. Stidham also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

As part of his plea, Stidham admitted that he operated a business called Kennel Supply, which offered a variety of items used to operate kennels and for the care of farm animals. Kennel Supply sold the steroids and other prescription drugs online from 2015 through mid-October 2018, without valid prescriptions.

Prosecutors said he made more than $500,000 in profits from the sales.

Stidham faces up to 15 years in federal prison when he's sentenced at a later date. He remains free on bond pending sentencing.

