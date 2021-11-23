Iowa man pleads not guilty to child pornography

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo, Iowa man last week pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges connected to an international investigation.

A federal grand jury charged 31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson with receipt and possession of child pornography, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Olson pleaded not guilty Thursday. He’s currently jailed pending another hearing.

The indictment alleged Olson had images of a child under age 12 between 2019 and 2020, the newspaper reported.

Olson's email surfaced after undercover Australian police took over an Australian man's email address and received images of child abuse from hundreds of people.

Australian police sent findings to U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, which turned the information over to local Iowa authorities.

