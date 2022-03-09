Iowa man released in 2013 killing faces new murder charge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who saw his 2013 murder conviction overturned faces a new murder charge for a stabbing death at a Johnston fast food restaurant earlier this week.

Spencer Antowyn Pierce, 55, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the Monday fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses at a Johnston Sonic Drive-In, the Des Moines Register reported.

Police said Pierce and Moses knew each other and that Pierce attacked Moses and another man when they arrived for work at the restaurant. Moses later died at a hospital.

Pierce was convicted of first-degree murder and drug counts in 2013, along with his girlfriend, in the shooting death that year of 35-year-old Steve Harmon in Des Moines. But the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned his murder conviction in 2015, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of murder.

Pierce pleaded guilty to multiple drug offenses related to the investigation into Harmon's killing, he was sentenced to 25 years on those convictions. Court records show he had been free on parole since last May at the time of Moses' killing.

