Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man who admitted to using recording device inside a pen to film an employee while she pumped breast milk at work was given a suspended sentence Thursday and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Robert Charles Carlson, 68, pleaded guilty in November to nine counts of invasion of privacy. He admitted recording Jessica Clark 22 times while she pumped breast milk in a conference room n 2018, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Carlson was owner of the architecture firm Carlson Design Team at the time.

Clark said in a victim impact statement that her “world was turned upside down” when she found the recording device. She left her job that day and said for months afterward she constantly searched her surroundings for cameras.

Judge Deborah Farmer Minot sentenced Carlson to six years in prison but then suspended the sentence, citing his remorse, lack of serious criminal history and that he sought professional treatment.

Carlson must serve two years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender.

Clark sued Carlson in May 2019. During the sentencing hearing, Carlson’s attorney, Leon Spies, said the lawsuit was settled.

