FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man on Friday was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the drowning death of his newborn baby.

Police say the Fort Dodge, Iowa man and the baby's mother drowned the newborn in a bathtub and hid the body in November 2022, KCCI-TV reported.

The father in July pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. He must serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The baby's mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with a chance for parole at 35 years.