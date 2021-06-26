Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Waterloo man to life behind bars for first-degree murder in what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man.

Judge Linda Fangman ordered Raymond Birden Jr., 22, to life in prison and $150,000 restitution for what prosecutors described as a revenge killing, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Birden declined to comment in court, the newspaper reported.

A jury last month found Birden guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin, who was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016.

Martin had been one of three people charged with the 2016 drive-by shooting of Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown. While Martin was acquitted, Doncorrion Spates was found guilty of murder and other counts in Brown’s death.