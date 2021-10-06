Iowa man to plead to attempted murder in protest killing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest has agreed to plead deal that replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, a judge accepted the plea agreement signed by 22-year-old Parker Belz and prosecutors, the Quad-City Times reported.

Belz is charged in the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined a protest on May 31, 2020, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police days earlier, but she decided to leave because the gathering was becoming unruly, prosecutors have said.

Police said she was shot in the back as she was getting into her car.

Belz has been held without bond since his arrest last year. He is scheduled to submit his plea in a hearing on Oct. 22.

