Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts

A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges including assaulting and resisting officers after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny, Iowa, was guilty of the six felony and six misdemeanor counts he faced, according to KCCI-TV in Des Moines.

The conviction came a day after Sandoval's mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building just before she was set to go on trial. Because of the agreement, prosecutors dropped other charges.

During Salvador Sandoval's trial Wednesday, prosecutors said he pushed two officers and tried to take riot shields from two other officers.

Both Sandovals will be sentenced later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

