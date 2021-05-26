Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner's slaying

He said he agreed to lead investigators to Tibbetts' body that day because he was tired and wanted the interrogation. And he said investigators had urged him to “put myself in the family's position and to think of” how he would feel if his daughter was missing.

Bahena Rivera recounted growing up in southern Mexico and illegally coming to the U.S. after he turned 17, crossing a river into Texas on an inflatable raft with about 10 other people. He immediately went to live in Iowa, where his father’s brothers had settled, and got a job within days milking cows at a dairy farm, he said.

Bahena Rivera said he had never had contact with law enforcement until investigators looking into Tibbetts' disappearance showed up at his workplace in August 2018.

Most legal experts didn't expect Bahena Rivera to testify, and his defense gave no indication that he would. His lawyer Chad Frese said during jury selection that he had a dilemma and was torn on whether to call his client as a witness. He said that if Bahena Rivera didn't testify, it would look like he had something to hide, but that if he did, he might be seen as trying to save himself.

The trial, which started last week, is being held at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. Bahena Rivera faces life in prison if he's convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0