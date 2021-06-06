Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
MISSOURI RIVER FLOWS
NORFOLK, Neb. — Two years after Missouri River flooding ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what’s shaping up to be one of the river’s driest years.
EXCHANGES:
EXCHANGE-MY SISTER'S PLACE
CARLISLE, Iowa — From a jail cell door to an antique trike to a model caboose, My Sister’s Place is part bar, part museum. The very fabric of the bar itself is woven with obscured and forgotten history. The tin ceiling and the wooden planks of the bar, which was built sometime in the 1950s, come from a condemned and demolished barn from which Dick Rector, the owner’s father, scavenged materials. By George Shillcock, The Des Moines Register. SENT IN ADVANCE: 917 words.
EXCHANGE-TODDLER TABLES
WATERLOO, Iowa — With more time on his hands working remotely during the pandemic and sharing custody of his daughter during a divorce, Darin Adams was looking for a healthy distraction. So he dove in to one of his hobbies – woodworking. He began by building a picnic table for his four-year-old daughter. By Kristin Guess, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. SENT IN ADVANCE: 718 words.
IN BRIEF:
FISHERMAN DIES — A fisherman died Friday while on a boat in a southern Iowa lake, authorities said.
SPORTS:
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
DES MOINES, Iowa — Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse. SENT: 126 words.
