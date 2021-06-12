Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.
Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.
Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage.
How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.
———
AROUND THE STATE:
IOWA OFFICIAL-LAWSUIT
DES MOINES — The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services alleges in a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds that he was ousted because he raised concerns that one of her aides was being paid with federal Medicaid money. SENT: 210 words.
IN BRIEF:
Nadler Threat-Sentence — An Iowa man who threatened to have Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York assassinated has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
SPORTS:
None at this hour.
———
If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.