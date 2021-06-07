Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
CAPITOL BREACH-IOWA ARREST
DES MOINES — DES MOINES -- An Iowa man who led a crowd of insurgents in taunting a police officer up several flights of stairs inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 450 words by 5 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE:
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PRISON VISITS
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced it will resume in-person visitation in early July for those prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. SENT: 225 words.
IN BRIEF:
WATERLOO DROWNING — A man drowned at a state park in northeastern over the weekend, authorities there said.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING DEATH — An eastern Iowa man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend, authorities there said.
SPORTS:
