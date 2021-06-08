Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
POLICE CHIEF-STUN GUN
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A judge has condemned an Iowa police chief for using his city-issued stun gun to shock guests at two parties in 2016, calling it an “immoral activity” that could have caused serious injuries or death. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 630 words, photo.
AROUND THE STATE:
IOWA UNIVERSITIES-LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle eight separate discrimination and negligence claims at its public universities. SENT: 200 words.
NEVADA PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
LAS VEGAS — Republicans in the four early presidential nominating states on Tuesday jointly opposed a Democratic push in Nevada to make the Western state the first to hold a primary. SENT: 230 words, photo.
IN BRIEF:
DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN CRASH — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy.
E. COLI OUTBREAK-IOWA CHILDREN — Health officials in eastern Iowa are looking for the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened several children in Maquoketa.
SPORTS:
None at this hour.
