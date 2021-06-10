Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.
Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.
Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage.
How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.
———
AROUND THE STATE:
POLK COUNTY ATTORNEY
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County’s long-serving top prosecutor, who has faced criticism for his decisions to charge a journalist and others in last year’s protests over racial inequality, has announced he will not run for reelection. SENT: 240 words.
IN BRIEF:
FARM MANURE TANK-DEATH — A man died after becoming stuck earlier this week in a manure tank on an eastern Iowa cattle farm, authorities said.
SPORTS:
FBC—IOWA-ALCOHOL SALES
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa will expand alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium and its other athletic venues as part of a pilot program beginning this fall, the athletic department announced Thursday. SENT: 250 words, photo.
———
If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.