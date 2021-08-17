Iowa official says expect first redistricting maps Sept. 16

If rejected the LSA must within 35 days draw up a second set of maps and lawmakers again will vote them up or down. If that plan is rejected a third set is drawn by the LSA within 35 days and lawmakers may amend the maps like any other legislation before approving them.

In 2000 the legislature rejected the first set of maps but approved the second and in 2010 lawmakers approved the first set of maps.

The Iowa Constitution requires legislative districts to be enacted by lawmakers by Sept. 15, a deadline that cannot be met this year due to census data coming in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Supreme Court is empowered to take over the process for legislative maps and ensure that they are completed if the deadlines are missed. It's unclear how the court plans to handle the process but it said in April it would meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process that follows the law. Some have interpreted that as meaning the court would allow the normal process of legislative approval to take place even after the deadline but the court has not further commented on its plans.

