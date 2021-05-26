Iowa official 'tired of fighting' as vaccine interest drops

“They’ll sit and argue with you. We’re just tired of fighting,” she said. “We’re not pushing anyone. We figure if you want it you can get it.”

Bickel has seen slow improvement in the past few weeks but now that plenty of vaccine is available, fewer people want shots. She attributed that resistance to the county's conservative residents, many of whom have long declined to wear masks or get vaccinated.

“I just can tell you it’s very, very conservative here. You would never catch people during this whole thing wearing a mask unless they're elderly,” she said. “I don’t know, it’s just a whole different thought process.”

She noted the county of about 6,400 people also has a significant Amish population that typically opted not to get vaccinated.

The CDC lists five counties in Iowa with a high rate of virus spread. Three of them — Adams, Franklin and Palo Alto — have fewer than 40% of the population fully immunized. Cerro Gordo County in north-central Iowa has 44.6% of its population vaccinated and Audubon County has 45.3% fully vaccinated.

Cerro Gordo County has in the past seven days had 49 new virus cases, a 25.6% increase and its positivity rate rose to 4.3%.