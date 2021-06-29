Iowa officials ID man whose body was found in Lake Ahquabi

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified the man whose body was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.

The body of Joshua Sweeden, 33, of Indianola. was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday.

Sweeden's body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake, according to officials.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Officials have said no foul play is suspected in Sweeden's death.

Lake Ahquabi is about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Des Moines.

