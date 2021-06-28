 Skip to main content
Iowa officials say body of man found in Lake Ahquabi
AP

Iowa officials say body of man found in Lake Ahquabi

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.

The body was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said.

The body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake, according to officials. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Officials say no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

Lake Ahquabi is about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Des Moines.

