 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications
0 Comments
AP

Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, authorities said.

Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News