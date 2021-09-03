Iowa prosecutor clears parole officer who shot suspect

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A parole officer who shot a suspect in a confrontation that saw the officer also injured has been cleared by a prosecutor of wrongdoing.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber issued a report clearing Officer Mike Brown in the Aug. 20 shooting in Council Bluffs, the Daily Nonpareil reported.

The report says the shooting stemmed from officers’ attempts to arrest Brandon Hines and a woman on warrants. Brown and another officer blocked Hines’ car with their own, officials said, but instead of getting out of his car, Hines reportedly rammed one officer’s car and drove toward Brown.

Investigators said Brown then fired his gun six times, hitting Hines in the shoulder and hand, before Hine’s car hit Brown and ran over his foot. A chase ensued, and Hines was later arrested in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska, where he was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Wilber said the evidence shows Brown was justified in shooting at Hines.

