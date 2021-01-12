Iowa public safety aide says riot at Capitol 'had to happen'

Davidson wrote on Facebook that the insurrection was necessary so Trump supporters could spread their message. She said they reached a "breaking point.”

“As humans, you can only take so much before something blows up and that is exactly what happened today. This is OUR country and we will be SILENT NO MORE!!!” she wrote. “Unfortunately, something like what went down at the Capitol today had to happen in order for us to have our voices heard finally.”

A department of public safety spokeswoman didn’t return messages seeking comment. The board for which Davidson works is responsible for the digital communications network that connects public safety agencies, first responders and other government agencies.

Davidson, an activist with a group of Iowa women supporting Trump who identifies herself as a state employee on her Facebook page, complained that she has faced harassment over the post. She said she did not condone the killings and that it made her nauseous to see critics “calling us a mob and telling us that we are terrorists.”

“We were there. We know exactly what happened. That’s the most frustrating part,” she said.