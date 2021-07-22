Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa race track said Thursday that it will cut ties with an announcer who went on a racist rant against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality.

The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, said its leaders “do not condone” the comments made by the announcer before the races on July 15, but it called them an isolated incident. The speedway didn't name the announcer or respond to a request for his name.

The speedway and the county’s fair board said its management did not hear the announcer's comments when he said them, and that they only came to their attention through a social media post earlier Thursday.

In its statement, the speedway said the man who made the comments was filling in for its lead announcer and would not be employed at any future track events.

“It was not okay, and it will not be happening again,” the statement said. “Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers and crews that we can and will do better.”

The announcer’s comments were broadcast on FloRacing, which provides livestreams of racing events.