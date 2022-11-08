 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term Tuesday, campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for reelection never seemed in doubt as she has raised nearly $7.5 million and campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.

Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favored over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner whom even after months of campaigning had low name recognition. That likely was due in part to DeJear’s inability to air TV ads until recently because of the relatively small $1.3 million she has raised for her campaign.

DeJear was seeking to be the nation’s first Black woman elected as governor.

People are also reading…

In the sole debate between the candidates, DeJear argued that Republicans led by Reynolds had built up the massive surplus by underfunding key services, such as schools, prisons and mental health care programs.

“While we can boast about a surplus we have to think about at what cost. We see the degradation of our education system happening right before our eyes. We’re asking our systems to do more with a lot less,” she said. “That surplus is evidence the Iowa taxpayer dollar is not going to work. It’s just being hoarded.”

Reynolds, who has signed multiple tax cuts into law in recent years, said Democrats were wrong to predict doom if large tax cuts were approved and that Republicans believed Iowans deserved to hold onto as much of their money as possible.

“The bottom line is they think that they know what to do with your money better than you do,” Reynolds said. “They want to take your money and develop government programs instead of giving it back to Iowans and letting them choose what do to with their money.”

Reynolds typically doesn’t acknowledge the role of a surge in federal spending in Iowa’s ability to pile up money in reserve or to spend on programs such as broadband expansion or childcare programs.

At their debate, the issue of abortion sparked the most contentious exchange between Reynolds and DeJear.

Reynolds supports elimination of most abortion rights while DeJear favors legislative action to guarantee the right to an abortion in Iowa. Reynolds has asked the Iowa courts to impose a ban on abortions at about 6 weeks, often before women know they are pregnant, and has declined to say whether she would propose a complete ban on the procedure if reelected.

Reynolds also signed legislation prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ high school sports and women’s college athletics while DeJear, an advocate for LGBTQ rights, has said one of her main goals as governor would be to make Iowa a welcome place for everyone.

Republicans believe they have a good chance to capture all statewide offices this year but must convince voters to reject two long-time Democratic incumbents.

Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, the nation's longest-serving state attorney general, is seeking another term. He’s challenged by Republican lawyer Brenna Bird.

Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, a Democrat, is the longest-serving state treasurer, having been elected in 1982. He is challenged by Republican Iowa Sen. Roby Smith.

State Auditor Rob Sand is seeking a second term, challenged by Republican Todd Halbur.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night's drawing. That's a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

Iowa voters consider adding gun rights to state constitution

Iowa voters will decide whether to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution. The move would make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. If the amendment passes, Iowa would join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. Republican lawmakers began about four years ago to seek a constitutional amendment, which requires approval by two separately elected legislative assemblies. They passed the language in 2019 and 2021 to get the measure on this year’s general election ballot.

4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17. All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper calls it “a tragedy for our entire community.” A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church. Marshalltown is a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles (84 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Iowa: What to expect on election night

Iowa Republicans are pushing for a “red wave." They're hoping to maintain their control of the governor’s office, the legislature and most of Iowa’s congressional seats. And they're hoping to add to it by taking statewide seats like attorney general and state treasurer from longtime Democratic incumbents. Gov. Kim Reynolds has held a strong lead in polls and in fundraising over her Democratic challenger. But recent polls have given Democrats hope that Mike Franken could unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Voters also will be asked to decide on a gun rights constitutional amendment.

Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items

Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items

Voters in several states are deciding measures that could affect the way they cast ballots in future elections. Some measures would expand access to voting. Others would impose new identification requirements to cast ballots or raise the threshold to pass citizen initiatives. The election-related questions in Tuesday’s elections are among more than 130 state ballot measures being decided. The proposals touch on a variety of public policies, including abortion rights, health care, marijuana legalization, gun rights and gambling. At least a dozen states also are deciding whether to raise or cut taxes.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News