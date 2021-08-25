Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return

“Our hospitals are full. Our healthcare workers are tired. Parents and guardians are scared to send their children to schools,” Eddy said Tuesday in a statement as she pleaded for people to get vaccinated and wear masks again in public.

Public health officials said it will be difficult to track cases back to the 11-day fair in Des Moines. It’s likely to take at least five days for symptoms to show up and seven to 10 days for cases to be seen in the data, said Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, an epidemiologist working as a consultant for Polk County.

In Polk County, 54.7% of population is fully vaccinated and coronavirus cases have increased 175% in the past three weeks. Area hospitals have 109 COVID-19 patients.

“We have not seen a trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations like this since the last COVID-19 surge, which took place in October of 2020,” the Polk County Health Department said in Tuesday's statement. Four of the hospitalized are under age 18, the highest number of patients that young the county has seen.

County health officials said they expect the surge in new cases to continue because school has started and people “are not following COVID-19 prevention strategies, including wearing masks in public indoor settings.”