Iowa sheriff IDs driver killed in crash during police chase

ATKINS, Iowa (AP) — Sheriffs officials in eastern Iowa have identified a driver killed in a crash after reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop.

Matthew Earl Cox, 38, of Cedar Rapids, died in the early Wednesday crash, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after a Linn County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins on suspicion of running a stop sign, officials said. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away and onto Highway 30, reaching 115 mph, investigators said.

The chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the fleeing car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert, officials said. Cox, who was driving, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, investigators said.

A woman also in the car and later identified as Mary Jeanette Ridenour, 33, of Cedar Rapids, was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital. She is expected to survive.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.

