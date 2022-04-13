 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

Iowa's solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer

  • 0

Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar, the Des Moines Register reported.

Thompson was released on $300 cash bond and pleaded not guilty to the the charge on Monday. If convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine .

The solicitor general is a member of the state Attorney General’s Office and represents the state in legal cases.

Thompson informed Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller of his arrest and continues to work for the office, Miller's chief of staff Lynn Hicks told the Register.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Ex-sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to burglary, drug thefts

A former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to 11 charges alleging he stole drugs from homes, the department and from pharmacies. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty as his trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday. Investigators alleged Leusink stole prescription drugs from homes while he was enforcing search warrants and took pills that were collected as evidence. He also was accused of committing several burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies dating back to 2017. The investigation began after video from Leusink's body camera showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. He will be sentenced June 10. 

Bird flu's grisly question: how to kill millions of poultry

Bird flu's grisly question: how to kill millions of poultry

When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the birds in that flock even when it numbers in the millions, but animal welfare groups say their methods are inhumane. USDA officials defend their methods as the most humane options available under the circumstances. The goal is to kill all of the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of avian influenza and prevent them from suffering with the disease. The methods used to do that include spraying birds with firefighting foam to cut off their air supply, piping carbon dioxide into their barns or in some cases shutting down a barn's ventilation system and allowing the temperature to raise high enough to kill the birds inside.

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids. Police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq: Horse riding regains popularity after years of conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News