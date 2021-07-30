Iowa State Fair seeks to fill job slots 2 weeks from opening

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With only two weeks to go before the 2021 Iowa State Fair kicks off, fair officials say they're still looking to fill fair job openings.

The fair still has openings in admissions, carnival rides, maintenance and parking, among other positions, television station WHO 13 reported. The jobs would cover all 11 days of the fair and pay at least $10 per hour.

Applicants need no previous experience, and some jobs are open to those as young as 14. Fair staff also have free access to the fair and free parking. Open positions and applications may be found on the state fair's website.

The need for fair workers comes amid a nationwide labor shortage, with employers advertising vacancies faster than applicants can fill them as the economy has rapidly rebounded from the coronavirus recession.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0