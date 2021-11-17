Iowa State Patrol: 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash at Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash at Maquoketa in eastern Iowa, officials said.

Television station KCRG reported that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound car turning left off Highway 61 was hit by a northbound pickup truck. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Investigators said the crash killed two men, 68-year-old Gary Schlapia and 61-year-old Michael Griffin, both of Maquoketa. It was not clear from a patrol report whether Schlapia and Griffin were in the same vehicle.

Two other men were taken to hospitals for their injuries.

