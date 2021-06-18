Iowa Supreme Court bars warrantless police searches of trash

In a sign of the ruling’s impact, the court sent two cases of people convicted of drug crimes based partly on trash searches back to lower courts to determine whether the evidence should be thrown out.

Dissenting justices, including Chief Justice Susan Christensen, warned that the decision was out of step with the vast majority of states and outlawed a tactic used to gather evidence of drug manufacturing and dealing. They said people have no expectations of privacy when they put their trash on the curb.

The majority’s reasoning — that officers can’t use investigative techniques that would be illegal for private citizens — is nonsensical and calls into question the legality of several other law enforcement practices, dissenting justices said.

Christensen said the reasoning would invite legal challenges against officers who make warrantless traffic stops, search private property and seize guns under emergency or other circumstances that have long been allowed by courts.

“Unfortunately, our state law enforcement officials are now left with a guess-and-see approach to many actions previously considered lawful, undermining public safety in the process,” Christensen wrote.