Iowa Supreme Court: No refunds for wrongly issued tickets

Des Moines attorney Brandon Brown, who represented Rilea, has said his research turned up more than 22,000 drivers wrongly ticketed by IDOT carrier enforcement officers from 2014 through 2016. He said the average ticket was about $150, potentially amounting to more than $3.3 million in wrongly paid fines over two years.

Rilea argued in the lawsuit that the state was unjustly enriched by the collection of fines on illegally issued tickets. But the state Supreme Court sided with a lower court that found the time for Rilea to have objected to the fine was during the criminal portion of his case, not with a civil lawsuit.

“As the district court correctly held, the State’s retention of Rilea’s payment of the fine would only become unlawful if the underlying conviction were overturned,” Justice Matthew McDermott wrote for the court. “Rilea’s conviction has never been challenged, let alone overturned."

In fact, the opinion noted, Rilea freely admitted he had been speeding in a construction zone when he pleaded guilty. The deadline for Rilea to appeal his conviction has long since passed, the high court said.

Brown, Rilea's attorney, declined to comment Friday until he had a chance to speak to Rilea about the ruling.