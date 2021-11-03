Iowa surpasses 7,000 deaths from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa surpassed 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The state reported 104 additional deaths occurring between Aug. 8 and Oct. 30 bringing the state death total to 7,069 since early 2020.

Iowa ranks 26th in the nation in the number of deaths per 100,000 people since January 2020 and 13th nationally in number of deaths per 100,000 in the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC data this week suggests an uptick in virus spread in Iowa as the seven-day moving average of daily cases increased to more than 1,000 a day again after dropping below 1,000 for the past two weeks. State data shows 20% of new cases in the past week were children age 17 and younger.

Most of the state remains in a high rate of spread, the CDC said.

Iowa began vaccinating children aged 5-11 on Wednesday after receiving about 99,000 doses of vaccine for children.

Public health officials estimated about 284,000 children are eligible for vaccination after Tuesday's approval by the CDC.

