Iowa taps Microsoft to create vaccination appointment system

Many essential workers and people ages 65 and older who became eligible for shots on Feb. 1 have been unable to find doses despite spending hours making calls or searching online. The slow rollout has infuriated some public school teachers, including many whose class sizes will double next week when Gov. Kim Reynolds' new mandate for daily in-person learning takes effect.

Iowa ranks 47th among the states with only 8% of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It ranks in the middle for the number of people who have received both doses and 40th overall in doses distributed per capita.

The governor has largely blamed the state's problems on its low vaccine allocation from the federal government, which she said last week was 47th per capita. She also indicated that some counties were not administering their doses quickly enough and that she would put in new metrics to speed them up.

Reynolds said that the state did not create an online scheduling system earlier to avoid problems seen elsewhere with appointments getting cancelled due to a lack of supply. She said she didn't want people to “get their hopes up” before they could be guaranteed shots, but that the new online system will arrive as supply increases.