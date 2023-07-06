DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher's beating death.
AP
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher's beating death
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, i…
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law. He vetoed the three bills Friday. The…
An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years for the beating death of his high school Spanish teach…
The federal government has denied Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for assistance after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed roug…
New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative. The Key Lime Pie Eating…