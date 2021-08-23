Iowa teen hurt, 15-year-old sister killed in train-car wreck

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa driver was seriously hurt and her 15-year-old sister killed when their car was hit by a train at a rural crossing east of Waterloo, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened Saturday along Canfield road when a car driven by Emma Michels, 18, of Maynard, entered the train crossing at the same time as the train, officials said. Michels and her 15-year-old sister Kate Michels, who was in the passenger seat, were taken to a Waterloo hospital, and Kate was later flown to an Iowa City hospital. where she died Sunday of her injuries.

Investigators said it appeared the train’s whistle and the crossing’s red flashing lights and bell were activated at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

