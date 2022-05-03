Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl. Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city's east side. Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene. Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries. Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines. Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.