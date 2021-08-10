 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa tossing out thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses
0 Comments
AP

Iowa tossing out thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has tossed out tens of thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses and could toss out hundreds of thousands more if demand for the vaccine continues to lag in the state, health officials there said.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said Monday that the state has tossed more than 81,000 doses of the vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

“It’s so sad that we’re throwing away so many doses when we know the vaccine works,” said Rachel Reimer, chair of the Department of Public Health at Des Moines University, adding that millions of people in other countries are desperate to get the vaccine. "And we literally cannot give it away.”

Federal officials have said states can't return unused vaccines to the manufacturers or donate them to other states or countries, Ekstrand said.

“We have exhausted all options prior to vaccine expiring,” she told the Register in an email.

The department warned last month that the state might have to discard around 217,000 doses by the end of August unless demand picked up.

Health officials said they’ve seen a bump in demand for the vaccine recently, as cases have surged over the summer. But demand is still far below what it was in April, when the shots first became available.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that 59% of eligible Iowa residents had been fully vaccinated. In some counties, fewer than 40% of residents have been vaccinated.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife ranger captures amazing footage of an endangered basking shark in Scotland

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News