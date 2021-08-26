Iowa townspeople told to stay inside after plant acid leak

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An industrial acid leak at an animal feed supplement plant outside the southeastern Iowa town of Eddyville led to a shelter-in-place order and delayed local school openings, officials said.

The leak of hydrochloric acid at the Ajinomoto was reported Wednesday night, and Eddyville residents were told to stay indoors for their safety. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic on highways and roads in the area was also shut down, but roads had reopened by Thursday morning. The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont Community School District announced a two-hour delay for classes to start Thursday because of the leak.

No injuries were reported from the leak.

