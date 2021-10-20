Iowa trooper dies of injuries sustained in NE Iowa crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State Patrol trooper died Wednesday, nearly a week after he was injured in a car crash in northeast Iowa that happened while he was rushing to assist another agency.

Trooper Ted Benda, 37, was hurt Oct. 14 in a single-vehicle crash while en route to help the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a wanted suspect, according to the Department of Public Safety. He died of those injuries Wednesday.

In a release announcing his death, the state patrol and Department of Public Safety described officers and staff as being “heartbroken."

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement expressing her sadness at Benda's death.

“Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day,” Reynolds said.

Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He most recently worked out of the office in Oelwein.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

