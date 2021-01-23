Iowa virus patient 'didn't give up,' released after 65 days

Hansel was admitted to the hospital after developing a COVID-19-related case of pneumonia. He was in critical condition for the first month of his hospital stay.

“It was pretty touch-and-go there for a while,” he said.

Respiratory therapist and hospital Rehabilitation Manager Amy Sitzmann took care of Hansel frequently over those 65 days.

She said the hospital was very busy around the time Hansel came in, with six or seven other critical COVID-19 patients already there. None of the patients could be transferred to bigger hospitals due to lack of available bed space.

Sitzmann said there were several times staff wasn’t sure if Hansel would make it. Parts of his lungs closed on themselves early in his stay, she said, and his oxygen levels often dropped when he tried to sit or stand.

At several critical moments, the hospital made an exception for Hansel’s wife to visit him so he could hear her voice. Typically, the hospital isn’t allowing visitors due to the COVID-19 risks.

“It was important to his care that he saw her and knew he was going home to her,” Sitzmann said.