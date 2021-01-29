Iowa voters will decide gun rights constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have passed a resolution to add gun rights language to the Iowa Constitution and, if approved by voters, it would make Iowa one of only four states with language that could make it easier to strike down gun laws.

Republican lawmakers approved the resolution Thursday with all Democrats in both chambers voting no. Voters will decide on the resolution in the November 2022 general election.

The Legislature also passed the resolution in 2019. The Iowa Constitution requires proposed constitutional amendments to be approved twice before being placed on the ballot.

Republicans have tried for years to approve the amendment to more broadly guarantee guns rights in Iowa. It also adds a requirement that laws restricting gun rights be subject to strict scrutiny, the highest standard of judicial review.

Opponents said that could lead to courts striking down restrictions on gun background checks, permits required to carry a gun, and a ban on gun possession by people convicted of a felony.

Only Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri have passed similar language. Those states have among the highest rate of deaths from gun injuries in the nation, Democratic Rep. Bruce Hunter said.