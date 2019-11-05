DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa woman charged in the hit-and-run fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in northeastern Nebraska is set to stand trial in the case.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She now faces arraignment Dec. 3 on charges of vehicular homicide and failure to stop at the scene of a fatality crash. She will remain in custody in the Dakota County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
South Sioux City police say Gonzalez-Diego's northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez the night of June 24 as she walked east across a street. Police say Gonzalez-Diego's vehicle continued north. A Sioux City, Iowa, officer later found Gonzalez-Diego and arrested her.
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com
