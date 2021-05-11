Iowa woman convicted of killing estranged hubby's girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who stabbed her estranged husband's girlfriend to death was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder.

A Marion County jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Michelle Boat in the May 18, 2020, death of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough, who was stabbed as she sat in her truck in Pella, The Ottumwa Courier reported.

Boat acknowledged on Monday that she killed Mondabough, of Ottumwa. Her lawyer, Trevor Anderson, argued during the trial that the killing wasn't premediated and that jurors should convict Boat of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Andersen said Boat snapped after the sudden breakup of her 20-year marriage and amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, which left jobless and with only $6 at the time of the killing. Boat reacted when she saw her husband, Nicholas Boat, kiss Mondabough that day, he said.