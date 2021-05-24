 Skip to main content
Iowa woman pleads guilty in $1.5 million embezzlement
AP

Iowa woman pleads guilty in $1.5 million embezzlement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former manager of a Denison credit union pleaded guilty Monday for her role in an embezzlement that cost the institution nearly $1.5 million.

Janine Keim pleaded guilty to making false statements during a hearing in federal court.

Prosecutors alleged Keim and at least one other employee at the credit union embezzled or misapplied $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union, now known as Cobalt Credit Union, from May 2012 through March 2018, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Keim filed false reports to auditors and administrators to conceal the missing money, according to court documents.

The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She is scheduled for sentencing in June.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

