Iowa working on program to take refugees from Afghanistan

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa would welcome refugees from Afghanistan who want to resettle in Iowa saying their situation is much different from the immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border Reynolds refused to accept in April.

Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst discussed plans to take refugees while attending the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday.

“We’re working with the state department right now we’re offering our opportunity to settle here in Iowa,” Ernst said.

Ernst said she is working with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, to push the U.S. Department of State to allow as many people as possible to qualify for the Special Immigrant Visa Program. It is designed to get people who worked with U.S. military as interpreters or translators in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The U.S. Bureau of Refugee Services has said Iowa could take as many as 2,000 refugees a year and Reynolds didn't disagree with that number.