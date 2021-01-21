Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccination expansion can't come soon enough for Iowa, which is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The state on Thursday reported another 1,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 more deaths from the disease, pushing its pandemic death toll to 4,445. Over the past 14 days, Iowa has had the second-highest positivity rate of any state, at 33.1%. State health departments calculate positivity rates differently, but for Iowa, The Associated Press calculates the rate by dividing new cases by people tested using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Reynolds said her staff has contacted President Joe Biden's administration to see if Iowa could get a larger allocation because it is home to many elderly people and nursing home residents, who are more susceptible to serious complications and death from COVID-19.

Officials in many states have complained about confusing communication from the Trump administration about the amount of available vaccines. Reynolds didn't blame the former president — a political ally — but she said the federal government controls vaccine distribution and the state has no choice but to rely on Washington's guidance to make its state vaccination plans.