Iowans tops 1M shots as state struggles with appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, the state announced Friday, even as residents who qualify struggled to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supply, but it was unclear how the state would handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months.

Iowa has no centralized system for people to make a vaccine appointment. Gov. Kim Reynolds dismissed an early plan to pay Microsoft to set up a statewide registration and appointment scheduling program. Instead, the state set up a website that offers information about where to get vaccines but leaves scheduling to individuals.

“I have people contacting me who are setting their alarms for midnight so that when pharmacies will upload their new appointment schedules they’re able to get up and try to get an appointment,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat, who has criticized Reynolds' handling of the vaccine rollout. “We are in the middle of a leadership vacuum here.”