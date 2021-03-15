 Skip to main content
Iowa's January unemployment rate drops to 3.5%
Iowa's January unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in January as more residents joined the workforce, the state's Workforce Development department reported Monday.

The rate was down from a revised 3.7% rate for December and compared to a 2.8% rate a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a severe economic slowdown.

Workforce Development said the state added 8,200 workers in January. There were 57,400 unemployed residents.

Iowa was tied with Kansas for the nation's sixth-lowest unemployment rate. South Dakota and Utah had the lowest rate, at 3.1%.

The national unemployment rate for January was 6.3%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

