 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa's unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs
0 Comments
AP

Iowa's unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4% in June as more resident began looking for work, according to statistics released Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reports the unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in May.

The number of working Iowans increased by 3,800 from May to June but the number of unemployed residents seeking jobs also increased by 2,400.

Iowa is tied for the nation's 12th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska's rate of 2.5% was the country's lowest.

The U.S. unemployment rate in June was 5.9%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin PFAS Action Council on Budget Initiatives

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News