Iowa's vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in US; 5,000 virus deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continues to have the third-worst vaccination rate per capita in the nation as the state reached a milestone Thursday of more than 5,000 people killed by the virus.

Speaking at her weekly news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa has been improving its vaccination efforts, which she argued have been slowed in part by lack of available vaccine. That uncertainty has made counties and healthcare providers hesitant to set up appointments, fearing they won't have the vaccine available and be forced to cancel appointments, she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 6,315 people per 100,000 in Iowa have received the first vaccine dose. That is worse than all other states except Idaho and Missouri.

States leading in vaccinations have well over 9,000 to 10,000 people per 100,000 given the first dose. They include West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut and North Dakota.

Reynolds said her administration is working with county officials and other health care providers to determine barriers to getting vaccine delivered.